Rajasthan govt announces 3 new districts ahead of assembly polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of three new districts in the state.

The three new districts are Malpura, Sujangarh, and Kuchaman City. The chief minister said that the decision was taken keeping the demand of the public and the recommendation of a high-level committee.

With the addition of the three districts, the total number of districts in the state has now reached 53.

“According to public demand and recommendation of a high-level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan- 1. Malpura 2. Sujangarh 3. Kuchaman City Now Rajasthan will have 53 districts," Gehlot wrote on X in Hindi. "In the future also, problems like demarcation etc. will continue to be resolved as per the recommendations of the high-level committee.”

This is the second time the Gehlot-led Congress government has increased the number of districts in the state.

Earlier in August, the state government announced 17 new districts and redrawn the two large urban districts – Jaipur and Jodhpur. It also announced three new divisions in the state.

“The formation of new districts will improve governance and make the lives of local people easier, many of whom had to travel long distances to go to the district headquarters for various work. It is another step of the state government towards delivering good governance,” Gehlot had said.

The chief minister also extended the tenure of the high-level committee that had recommended the new districts for six months to enable any further suggestions.

Gehlot's decision to announce the news districts comes months before Assembly elections are due in the state. His Congress government is in a contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is currently in Opposition.

Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to assembly elections later this year, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

