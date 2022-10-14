Rajasthan govt announces 5 lakh each compensation to 2 falsely implicated

The Rajasthan government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation each to two victims who were falsely implicated in a murder and loot case.

Joint secretary, home department, government of Rajasthan, Jagveer Singh has issued orders to the director general of police (DGP) to give compensation of ₹5 lakh each.

Independent legislator and chief minister’s advisor, Sanyam Lodha raised the issue of implicating Lakhmaram Dewasi in a false case of murder and robbery; and imprisoning Gemaram Garasiya in the case of Ladu Devi’s murder. In both the cases, a high-level inquiry committee was constituted and a re-investigation was conducted.

Lekhmaram arrested in 2018 came out of jail early this year after the police informed the court that he was falsely arrested. Gemaram arrested in 2019, is still behind bars.

The inquiry committee ordered the compensation of ₹5 lakh each in view of the financial, mental and social agony they went through, and the judicial custody.

“Satyamev Jayate. Once again it has been proved in this case that truth can be disturbed but not defeated,” said Sanyam Lodha. He added that still action on the guilty cops is awaited.

In the Rajasthan assembly, MLA Lodha had sought reply from Rajasthan government for taking action against the guilty police officers for implicating the innocent Lakhmaram Dewasi resident of Jhadoliveer of Barlut police station in a false case of murder and robbery and keeping the victim in jail for 4 years even after being innocent. And also, for the acquittal of Gemaram Garasiya, who was arrested and imprisoned in the Ladudevi murder case.

The government constituted a special inquiry committee for a fair investigation of both the cases again. The committee found that in both the cases Lakhmaram and Gemaram were innocent and falsely implicated in the cases.

After the probe report, additional director general of police (crime), Ravi Prakash wrote to the home department informing that it has been decided to conduct departmental inquiry over the officers found responsible for the negligence.

