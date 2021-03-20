Rajasthan govt hands compulsory retirement to ACP who sought sexual favours
Rajasthan government has handed compulsory retirement to ACP Kailash Chand Bohra who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for seeking sexual favours from a rape victim.
Earlier, state minister Shanti Dhariwal, in the assembly session, asserted that the state government will terminate the accused ACP but the Gehlot government on Saturday handed over compulsory retirement by an order of Principal Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar.
RPS officer, Kailash Bohra has rendered 24 years and 7 months of service in the government.
Regarding the case, DG, ACB, BL Soni said, “On March 6, a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against Bohra in the ACB stating that she had lodged three cases, including rape and cheating, against a man and others at the Jawahar Circle police station. The ACP was investigating these cases”.
Two weeks ago, the accused Rajasthan Police Service officer demanded a bribe to take action against the accused and when she refused, saying that she doesn’t have money, the officer demanded sexual favours.
“The victim alleged that the investigating officer, Kailash Bohra, first demanded a bribe from her to take action in all the three cases. When she could not give the money, he started calling her to the office repeatedly in the name of the investigation. Eventually, he started harassing and demanding sexual favours as a bribe. The woman also alleged that Bohra pressured her to meet him even after office hours,” added Soni.
In order to trap the ACP, the anti-graft body had applied chemical on the clothes of the victim, which is generally applied on currency notes to verify any undue favour taken by a government servant.
Additional director general (ADG), ACB, Dinesh MN, said along with a corruption case, a case has been registered under section 376C (government official taking advantage of his official position to seduce any female at a workplace), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.
Possible that children watch porn after online classes, says Rajasthan DGP
Gehlot announces ₹5 lakh health insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojna from May 1
New Covid-19 cases tripled within a week in Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot takes stock
Class 1 to 5 in Rajasthan schools to be promoted without exams due to Covid-19
In state assembly, Rajasthan govt denies tapping phones of MLAs and MPs
- The BJP, however, sought an inquiry led by the Central Bureau of Investigation and created a ruckus in the assembly which led to adjournment of the House twice.
Rajasthan minister says CM will resign if phone tapping claims are proven
18 tribal women from Rajasthan find new purpose, thanks to 2 women
Hospital staffer rapes woman on oxygen support at Jaipur hospital
Rajasthan wants 50% quota cap to be removed, some other states also agree
Need to reconsider reservation's 50% limit: Rajasthan
- Last week, the Supreme Court sought states’ opinion whether they were in favour of extending caste-based reservation beyond the 50 per cent ceiling set by it in a nine-judge bench ruling in 1992, famously known as the Indra Sawhney case.
BJP corners Gehlot govt on phone tapping; demands resignation, CBI probe
- Months after the political crisis in Rajasthan, the Gehlot government admitted that the phones were intercepted to maintain public order.
Rajasthan govt to terminate police service officer for demanding sexual favours
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had arrested Rajasthan police service (RPS) officer Kailash Bohra on Sunday.
Rajasthan ACP demands sexual favours, gets caught by anti-corruption bureau
- The accused officer, Kailash Bohra (53), is posted in a special investigation unit, women and children, Jaipur city (East).
Rajasthan: 9 including 5 women held for assaulting & stripping girl, mother
- The old social practice of Nata which encourages adultery was found to be in the root of the incident.
Rajasthan CM: 1st dose of vaccination stopped at health centers due to shortage
- Rajasthan has also accused the Centre of providing incorrect figures on vaccine doses given to the state.