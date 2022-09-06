Rajasthan govt to launch scheme for Dalit and tribal welfare in state
Eyeing Dalits and tribals, the scheme aims at opening avenues of economic growth and self-employment opportunities for the youth
Ahead of the assembly polls due next year, Rajasthan government is expected to launch Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Rajasthan Dalit, Tribal Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme.
Eyeing Dalits and tribals, the scheme aims at opening avenues of economic growth and self-employment opportunities for the youth.
Under the scheme, full-time training will be given in trades and products of the MSME sector.
There will be a provision of 10% participation of the state in selected industries set up under the scheme, subject to a maximum of ₹25lakh per unit; and 100% reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) for a period of 7years.
A senior official familiar with the development said chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the draft the scheme, which will ensure full time training for various trades and products of MSME sector in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
“For the same, an incubation center will be set up, where the trainees will be given necessary information related to establishment of the enterprise, selection of the project, preparation of the project report, practical training on advance machines for setting up the enterprise, technical and efficiency enhancement, operation of the enterprise, marketing of the products, financial transactions. There will be residential training in form and procedure, account maintenance, among others” he said.
He said there will be a provision of 10% participation of RIICO/Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund in the selected industries being set up under this scheme, subject to a maximum of ₹25 lakh per unit. This partnership will help young entrepreneurs to get technical and various approvals.
The officials said a total burden of ₹525 crore will come on the state government from grants such as margin money, CGST and interest in the next five financial years.
Commenting on the scheme, political analyst, Manish Godha said Dalit and Tribal are big vote bank in Rajasthan and there are more than 30 reserved seats for them in the assembly, so a special emphasis on the welfare schemes for them is important from election point of view. An entrepreneurship development scheme is really a welcome step that may benefit Congress if implemented successfully.
