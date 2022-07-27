Dalits hold panchayat officials hostage for ‘dummy land auction’
: The officials of the BDPO office at Sherpur along with the district panchyat officer were on Tuesday held hostage by dalits of Herhike village for around six hours for allegedly conducting a dummy auction of the panchayat land reserved for the community.
The protestors, led by Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, were demanding cancellation of the auction of the panchayat land of the village.
Besides locking the BDPO, DDPO and other officials in their office, the protestors also removed air from the tyres of the officials’ vehicles and locked all three gates of the BDPO office. They then sat on protest at the office.
The officials were allowed to leave in the evening after the department put the auction on hold.
Mukesh Malaud, president of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee alleged, “the department has given 7-acre land of Herhike village to three dummy candidates of general category and we were demanding them to cancel the auction but they refused to cancel it. Then we locked them at the BDPO office. Later in the evening, they agreed to hold the auction till the next decision.”
However, Sangrur DDPO Shavinder Singh denied the allegation of dummy candidates from general category.
“The auction took place in a fair manner. But we have put the auction on hold in view of the law-and-order situation,” said DDPO.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
