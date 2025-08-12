Rajasthan HC orders removal of stray animals to ensure public safety

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a series of interim directives to address the issue of stray animals on city roads and highways, emphasising the need to ensure public safety. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on September 8, 2025. (HT file photo)

The court ordered municipal corporations and highway authorities to remove stray animals, improve the condition of animal shelters, and establish mechanisms for public complaints, following concerns over rising incidents of assaults and bites by stray dogs and other animals.

A division bench of Justice Kuldeep Mathur and Justice Ravi Chirania was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL).

Senior advocate Dr. Sachin Acharya, assisted by amicus curiae Priyanka Borana and Heli Pathak, submitted that “various Central and State statutes imposes/poses duties upon Municipalities/National Highways Authority/State Highways Authority/Public Works Department, etc. to make public roads/streets safe for the citizens.”

They further argued that “despite there being statutory obligations to ensure that no nuisance, discomfort, disturbance or inconvenience is caused to the citizens in their free and smooth movement on the city roads/highways, due to sheer negligence and non-performance of the duties by the authorities concerned, the incidents of assault and biting by the stray animals have increased manifolds and this is not only naturally causing danger to human life in State but it is also spoiling the image of the State which gathers tourists from not only the entire country but also from various countries across the globe.”

Also Read: Mahakumbh 2025: “Zero stray animal zone” declared across massive mela area in Prayagraj

The amicus curiae requested two weeks to submit suggestions for addressing the issue, while senior advocate-cum-AAG Rajesh Panwar, assisted by Monal Chugh, and BP Bohra with Vaibhav Bhansali, representing respondents including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, sought time to file detailed replies.

Acknowledging the urgency, the bench issued interim measures, directing that “on or before the next date of hearing, Rajesh Panwar, AAG shall file a detailed report regarding the condition and maintenance of dog shelters and cattle ponds/Gaushalas maintained by the Municipal Corporations.”

The court also instructed that the report should detail the manpower available for stray animal removal, the number of doctors and staff at shelters, and whether provisions exist to separate feline animals from others. Additionally, the court mandated a special drive by municipal bodies to remove stray dogs and other animals from city roads with minimal harm to them.

The bench further directed that “if an individual or a group of persons obstruct the employees of municipalities from discharging their duties in removing the stray animals from the roads/colonies/public paths, then Municipal Officials/employees will be free to take appropriate action against them under the relevant municipal laws including lodging of the FIRs for obstructing public servants from performing their duties.”

To facilitate public reporting, the court ordered municipal corporations to notify a telephone number or email ID for citizens to lodge complaints about stray animals.

The court also addressed public sentiments, stating, “We expect from the general public that if due to their sentiments or religious believes or for love towards the animals, they want to feed them or offer food or take care of them, then they shall perform such activities at dog shelters and cattle ponds/Gaushalas maintained by the Municipalities or private individual/organisation.”

Specifically, the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation was directed to prioritise the removal of stray animals from the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the district court in Jodhpur, where large crowds gather daily.

The court also instructed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and state highways authority to conduct regular patrolling to clear stray animals from highways, ensuring smooth vehicular movement. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on September 8, 2025.