Rajasthan Heritage mayor suspended after husband's arrest in bribery case

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Aug 06, 2023 11:29 AM IST

The Rajasthan government has suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar following her husband's arrest in a bribery case related to the issuance of land deeds, according to an order issued here.

Munesh Gurjar
The order was issued by the state's local self government department late Saturday night.

The mayor's husband Sushil Gurjar and two middlemen, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday night for allegedly taking a bribe of 2 lakh in lieu of issuing a land lease.

Later, a search at Gurjar's home led to the recovery of 40 lakh in cash and the file of the lease. Similarly, 8 lakh cash was recovered from Narayan Singh's house.

In the suspension order, Hridesh Kumar Sharma, Director and Special secretary of the local self government department, the mayor is suspended from her post till the investigation completes as her prima facie involvement in the case is suspected.

