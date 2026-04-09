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Rajasthan JJM corruption case: Retd IAS officer Subodh Agarwal arrested in New Delhi

Rajasthan JJM corruption case: Retd IAS officer Subodh Agarwal arrested in New Delhi

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal from New Delhi, in connection with a multi-crore corruption case involving the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, a top official said.

Rajasthan JJM corruption case: Retd IAS officer Subodh Agarwal arrested in New Delhi

Earlier, a Jaipur court had issued an arrest warrant against the officer, who had been evading arrest for a long time.

Addressing a press conference here, ACB Director General of Police Govind Gupta said 10 people have been arrested in the corruption case.

"Four more arrests were pending. One of the accused, retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, was arrested in New Delhi," Gupta told reporters.

Giving details of the case, he said the preliminary investigation has suggested that the firms Ganpati Tubewells and Shyam Tubewells submitted fake certificates during the tender process, and the accused officials took no strong action despite allegedly knowing about it.

A special condition in the tender process also revealed the firms' identity, which was inappropriate, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan JJM corruption case: Retd IAS officer Subodh Agarwal arrested in New Delhi
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan JJM corruption case: Retd IAS officer Subodh Agarwal arrested in New Delhi
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