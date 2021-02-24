Rajasthan: Judge recuses himself in Robert Vadra case

A Rajasthan high court judge on Wednesday recused himself from hearing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea seeking custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Put it before another bench, Manoj Kumar Garg said when the plea came up for hearing before him.

Vadra is facing an ED probe over the alleged purchase of 275 bigha land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company allegedly linked to him. The ED registered a money laundering case related to the deal in 2016 against Vadra.

The court separately extended the interim protection from arrest to Vadra till the next hearing in the case.