Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Rajasthan: Major killed, woman officer, 3 others injured as Army Gypsy overturns

    According to police, a preliminary probe suggested that the Army Gypsy lost control while crossing a curve and overturned

    Updated on: Oct 13, 2025 5:36 PM IST
    By Mukesh Mathrani
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Barmer/Jaisalmer: A Major was killed and four others, including a woman officer, were injured when an Army Gypsy overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Sunday evening.

    The officers were on their way to Longewala when the vehicle went out of control near Gamnewala village and overturned. (Representational image)
    The officers were on their way to Longewala when the vehicle went out of control near Gamnewala village and overturned. (Representational image)

    The accident occurred around 7 pm near Gamnewala village, between Ramgarh and Longewala, under the Tanot police station area. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital.

    According to assistant sub inspector, Achala Ram, of Tanot police station, a preliminary probe suggests that the Gypsy lost control while crossing a curve and overturned. The officers were on their way to Longewala when the vehicle went out of control near Gamnewala village and overturned.

    Major T.C. Bhardwaj (33) sustained critical injuries and later died during treatment at the Ramgarh hospital. He hailed from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

    Those injured have been identified as Lt. Colonel Prashant Rai (32), Major Amit (30), Major Prachi Shukla, and driver Naseeruddin. They were given first aid and later referred to the Army Hospital.

    Police said that Major Amit suffered facial injuries near his eye, Major Prachi Shukla sustained a serious head injury, and driver Naseeruddin lost a part of his left ear. Till filling of this report their conditions are said to be stable.

    Police teams from Tanot and Ramgarh reached the hospital soon after getting informed. Major Bhardwaj’s body was handed over to the Army after post-mortem. Police are further investigating the accident.

    News/Cities/Jaipur News/Rajasthan: Major Killed, Woman Officer, 3 Others Injured As Army Gypsy Overturns
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes