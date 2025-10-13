Rajasthan: Major killed, woman officer, 3 others injured as Army Gypsy overturns

Barmer/Jaisalmer: A Major was killed and four others, including a woman officer, were injured when an Army Gypsy overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Sunday evening. The officers were on their way to Longewala when the vehicle went out of control near Gamnewala village and overturned. (Representational image)

The accident occurred around 7 pm near Gamnewala village, between Ramgarh and Longewala, under the Tanot police station area. The injured are undergoing treatment at the Army Hospital.

According to assistant sub inspector, Achala Ram, of Tanot police station, a preliminary probe suggests that the Gypsy lost control while crossing a curve and overturned. The officers were on their way to Longewala when the vehicle went out of control near Gamnewala village and overturned.

Major T.C. Bhardwaj (33) sustained critical injuries and later died during treatment at the Ramgarh hospital. He hailed from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Those injured have been identified as Lt. Colonel Prashant Rai (32), Major Amit (30), Major Prachi Shukla, and driver Naseeruddin. They were given first aid and later referred to the Army Hospital.

Police said that Major Amit suffered facial injuries near his eye, Major Prachi Shukla sustained a serious head injury, and driver Naseeruddin lost a part of his left ear. Till filling of this report their conditions are said to be stable.

Police teams from Tanot and Ramgarh reached the hospital soon after getting informed. Major Bhardwaj’s body was handed over to the Army after post-mortem. Police are further investigating the accident.