Kota, A 40-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband, while she was sleeping beside her daughters at their residence in a village in Bundi district, police said on Wednesday. Rajasthan: Man hacks wife dead over domestic dispute; flees

The husband fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding, with a manhunt underway to trace him, they added.

The deceased woman Ramibai Meghwal resident of Tikhriakalan village under Talera police station and her husband Hemraj had been allegedly embroiled in a domestic dispute for several years, and Ramibai and her three daughters lived separately in the same house, police said.

According to officials, a fresh bout of altercation broke out between the couple in the past few of days, and the husband, in fit of rage, allegedly attacked Ramibai with an axe on Tuesday night while she was sleeping.

Two of her daughters were sleeping in the same room during the incident, while the third child was residing in Bundi city for her studies, police said.

One of the daughters awoke around 12.15 am and found her mother profusely bleeding, and informed family members.

Ramibai was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Sub-inspector Deshraj Singh of Talera police station said one of the daughters saw Hemraj sneaking away from the house, axe in hand.

Based on the daughter's account, police have registered a murder case against Hemraj Meghwal under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a team has been constituted to trace him, he said, adding that the accused is currently absconding.

"Prima facie, it is a matter of domestic dispute between husband and wife, and the husband Hemraj is prime suspect. He is at large since the crime and his mobile is switched off," Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tailor said.

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