Rajasthan man kills 4 members of family before killing self

A 38-year-old man allegedly killed four members of his family, including his sons aged 8 and 14, at Lohawat in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, dumped their bodies in a water tank before dying by suicide on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

Badri Prasad, a local police officer, said that the man was a farmer and an opium and liquor addict. He added the man first killed his 65-year-old father with an axe when he was sleeping. “Thereafter, he killed his 55-year-old mother, his two sons, and his mother. He dumped their bodies in the tank and jumped into another and died at the home of his relatives.”

Prasad said that the man’s wife and his brother’s family were at home but he did not attack them. He added they have lodged a case and an investigation has been started. All the bodies were recovered from water tanks on Friday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON