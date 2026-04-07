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    Rajasthan: Motorcycle collides head-on with truck in Churu, 3 people dead

    Police said the truck was laden with wheat and a search is underway to trace the absconding truck driver.

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 10:54 AM IST
    By Aparnesh Goswami
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    Three men were killed and another critically injured after a motorcycle collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan’s Churu district late Monday evening, the police said. The truck driver fled the scene after the crash.

    Representational image.
    Representational image.

    The accident occurred on the Sujangarh–Chhapar road under Chhapar police station limits. According to station house officer (SHO) Indralal Maharshi, the victims were travelling towards Chhapar on a motorcycle when they collided with an oncoming truck. The impact was so severe that three of the riders lost their lives.

    Two of the deceased, identified as Bhagirath (27) and Sanwarmal (23), both residents of Chhapar, died on the spot. A third victim, Birbal Meghwal (24), succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Sujangarh. Another man, identified as Ishwar, sustained critical injuries and was referred to Jaipur after receiving primary treatment at the Sujangarh hospital.

    Upon receiving information, deputy superintendent of police Nemichand and Maharshi rushed to the spot with a police team and took the injured person to the hospital with the help of locals.

    The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of the Sujangarh hospital, and their families have been informed. Police said the truck was laden with wheat. A search is underway to trace the absconding driver.

    Home/Cities/Jaipur News/Rajasthan: Motorcycle Collides Head-on With Truck In Churu, 3 People Dead
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