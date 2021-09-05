Rajasthan Panchayat Elections 2021: Congress wins 670 Samiti seats; BJP victorious on 551

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan emerged victorious on 670 Panchayat Samiti seats, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 551 seats, according to information available on the State Election Commission’s website, as counting of votes took place on Saturday for Panchayat elections, the polling for which was held on August 26, August 29 and September 1.

Of the 1564 seats for which votes were polled, results have been declared for 1562. Independent candidates registered victory on 290 seats, while Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 40 and 11 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, of the total 200 seats in the Zila Parishad, 189 went to the Congress and the BJP, with the former winning 99 seats and the latter, 90. Independent candidates were next with a haul of eight, followed by the BSP with three.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot both took to Twitter to congratulate the winning candidates and thank the voters. “I thank the voters for making the Congress victorious in Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections. Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and Congress workers,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Pilot, on the other hand, shared the following message: “I congratulate all candidates from the Congress who stood victorious in the Panchayat polls, and wish them a bright future. I hope that you will always be ready for public service and development of your area, in line with the policies and the ideology of the Congress.”

Both sets of elections were held for six districts in Rajasthan: Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur and Sirohi.

