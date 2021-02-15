Rajasthan police busts fake regional transport office in Chittorgarh; 2 held
- The police laid a trap by sending a cop in a decoy operation to the accused posing as a customer to procure a fake license, which was delivered in about 15 minutes.
The Rajasthan police on Sunday busted a fake regional transport office (RTO) operated from a house in Chittorgarh and arrested two persons involved in the making of thousands of fake registration certificates, licenses, and also recovered several documents and articles related to the offense in a decoy operation.
The accused had produced about six-seven thousand fake driving licenses that were now in use in most states including Punjab, Haryana, UP, Jammu Kashmir, and Gujarat. Truck drivers from several states were in touch with them, said Deepak Bhargav, superintendent of police (SP), Chittorgarh. The accused will take only 15 to 20 minutes to replicate transport department documents like licenses, registration certificates (RC) toll slips, etc., he added.
The SP revealed that the accused were caught following the development of leads, beginning with input about truck drivers routinely parking their vehicles on Mangalwad intersection on the highway and visiting the town. Investigations revealed that the drivers visited one Devendradas alias Devraj, to procure fake documents.
The police then laid a trap by sending a cop in a decoy operation to the accused posing as a customer to procure a fake license, which was delivered in about 15 minutes. The police team then raided Devendra's house.
Also Read: Narcotics cases in Rajasthan increased by 45.32% in 3 years: Govt data
“Around 200 chip cards with blank driving licenses, 48 cards without a chip, two laptops, color printers, five tray cards, screwdriver machine, glue gun, gear heater, hard disk, iPod, and dongles were recovered from the possession of the accused,” said Bhargava.
Police have arrested 33-year-old Devendradas, who used to produce fake documents and Rishi Agarwal, who was used to work as his agent under Section 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
“More secrets are likely to be revealed by the investigation of the laptop. In Devendra’s laptop, software used to create a driving license, RC, and toll plaza slips, have been recovered,” Bhargava said and added that the RTO has been informed about the racket.
