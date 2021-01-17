IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage

  • Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family.
READ FULL STORY
By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST

A video war started over an interfaith marriage in Bikaner with the girl's family, in a video released on social media, alleging she was coerced into marriage, only to be countered by another video of the girl, released by the Rajasthan police, saying she had married out of her own sweet will.

The girl's family claims it to be a case of forceful marriage with the aim to convert the girl and has accused the police of inaction.

“A few days-ago, a family living in Bajju released a video on social media alleging their daughter was forcibly taken away and married by a boy. In the video, both the grandfather and the father of the girl are also seen crying. After the video went viral, Hindu organisations started putting pressure on the police to act and accused it of inaction,” said a police official.

He added that when the police contacted the girl to verify the allegations made in the video, she denied all the allegations and said she had not been converted either before or after her marriage. The police too released the video on social media to put things in perspective.

“I got married as per my will. Do not do false politics. This is not love jihad. We have married on our own free will, no one has been forced," the official quoted the girl as saying.

However, the girl's grandfather released another video saying the family had lost respect. The girl's father claimed that he was also receiving threats.

Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family. “All the allegations made by the girl's family are false. The girl has herself publicly confessed to have married out of her own sweet will. We have not received any complaint from any girl and the couple has produced a marriage certificate along with the documents confirming their ages,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news love jihad
app
Close
e-paper
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
Police released a video of the girl saying she had married out of her free will and there was no conversion involved.(AFP file photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Dense fog also engulfed many parts of the state.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
jaipur news

Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Ganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Alwar, Bundi and Dabok recorded 2.5, 6.1, 6.3, 7.4, 9.6 and 10 degrees respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers were charred to death after the bus ran into a high tension wire(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Passengers were charred to death after the bus ran into a high tension wire(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

6 dead, 36 injured after bus runs into high tension power line in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:24 AM IST
  • All the passengers on the bus were from the Jain community and were returning to Ajmer after visiting a temple in Beawar
READ FULL STORY
Close
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
He added that a vaccine usually took more than 10 years to develop starting from initial research and testing to approval for general use.
jaipur news

‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Dr Sudhir Bhandari, who is a member of the state advisory board for Covid-19, said, “I am happy that I am among the first few persons selected to get vaccinated. It is a proud moment that our country has developed a vaccine to deal with the pandemic. There is no cause for fear.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
Salman Khan was sentenced to 5-years in prison by a Jodhpur trial court in 2018 in a black buck poaching case.(Colors/Representational )
jaipur news

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Salman Khan has filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the poaching case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
Dr Sardana said the beginning of the Covid 19 vaccination drive was a proud moment.
jaipur news

Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
Several accidents take place during kite flying in the country. (Reuteurs/Representational photo)
jaipur news

Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:43 AM IST
  • Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests.(HT PHOTO)
Recently, states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi reduced the maximum price of RT-PCR tests.(HT PHOTO)
jaipur news

Coronavirus claims two more lives as 281 news cases surface in Rajasthan

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:11 PM IST
So far, 509 deaths have died in Jaipur, 299 in Jodhpur, 221 in Ajmer, 168 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 112 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 100 in Sikar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
A hooch tragedy in South 24 Parganas district in 2011 had claimed 167 lives.(AFP/ Representational Photo)
jaipur news

7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bharatpur/jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:06 PM IST
  • Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal liquor in the area but no action was taken.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.(Reuters File Photo)
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.(Reuters File Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said about 4.5 lakh doses of Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Pune will arrive in the state on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.
The department has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts for the next 24 hours.
jaipur news

Rajasthan reels under bitter cold, near-freezing temperature in Ganganagar

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Sikar, Bhilwara, Churu, Pilani, Chittorgarh and Ajmer recorded their respective lows of 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.9, 3.5 and 4.8 degrees Celsius, while the day temperature at other places was between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
A woman collects eggs at a poultry farm. (PTI)
jaipur news

Bird flu: Samples found positive from 2 more Rajasthan districts

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 10:44 PM IST
  • The samples from districts such as Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Banswara, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Pali and Jaisalmer have already been confirmed with bird flu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The victim said the robbers took away 30gm gold jewellery, his licensed revolver, a mobile phone and keys of his SUV.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Youth suspected of killing mother, her live-in partner in Jaipur rural

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Preliminary probe reveals that the son of the woman was angry with his mother's relationship, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader Madan Dilawar.(ANI)
File photo: BJP leader Madan Dilawar.(ANI)
jaipur news

'So-called farmers enjoying chicken biryani, trying to spread bird flu': BJP MLA

By HT Correspondent, Kota
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said that the so-called farmers are doing picnic in the name of farmer agitation in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal in Jaipur.(HT Photo)
jaipur news

RLP to contest bypolls on 3 assembly seats, local bodies

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • In December last year, RLP fielded candidates in 50 by-elections across 12 districts and was able to get four lakh votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP