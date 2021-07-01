Rajasthan political turmoil: Cong candidates camp in Delhi to meet leadership

After a brief lull, the ongoing political turmoil over cabinet expansion and appointments in Rajasthan has started again. The Congress candidates, who lost assembly elections in 2018, and supporters of senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot are camping in Delhi to meet the party leadership, HT has learnt.

These leaders earlier wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi about the undue influence of BSP turned Congress MLAs and independents in the state government.

Party candidate from Shahpura assembly candidate, Manish Yadav said, “We will continue to camp in Delhi till we meet leaders and convey our issues.”

He said AICC general secretary and in-charge Rajasthan, Ajay Maken had given time on Tuesday afternoon but it was postponed because of some meeting. All 15 candidates who wrote to Sonia Gandhi wanted to meet Maken but were asked to come as a small delegation of five.

“Our rightful dues are being killed. The CM heads the government and organization is by the state party chief – both are avoiding us,” said Yadav.

The workers and public who voted in 2018 aren’t being heard in the government, he added.

In Rajasthan, Pilot and chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s factions have been sparring against each other for a fortnight over state cabinet expansion and political appointments.