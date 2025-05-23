Rajasthan: PWD officer arrested for taking 3 lakh bribe to clear bills

An executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of ₹3 lakh from a contractor on Friday in Gangapur City of Rajasthan. The PWD officer, who was caught taking bribe, in Gangapur city on Friday. (Sourced photo)

After receiving a complaint regarding the matter, ACB inspector Jagdish Bharadwaj conducted a raid at the officer’s residence.

PWD officer Bhawani Singh Meena accepted the bribe and hid the cash under his bed, but the ACB team recovered the money, the police said.

The complainant, a PWD contractor who runs a construction company, had completed road repair works amounting to ₹43.19 lakh in Hindaun City of Karauli district.

However, the PWD officer forced him to pay the bribe to clear the pending bills.

Bharadwaj said the officer was arrested and will be interrogated. He will also be presented before the Bharatpur ACB court.