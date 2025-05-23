Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan: PWD officer arrested for taking 3 lakh bribe to clear bills

BySuresh Foujdar
May 23, 2025 02:31 PM IST

PWD officer Bhawani Singh Meena accepted the bribe and hid the cash under his bed, but the ACB team recovered the money, the police said.

An executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking a bribe of 3 lakh from a contractor on Friday in Gangapur City of Rajasthan.

The PWD officer, who was caught taking bribe, in Gangapur city on Friday. (Sourced photo)
The PWD officer, who was caught taking bribe, in Gangapur city on Friday. (Sourced photo)

After receiving a complaint regarding the matter, ACB inspector Jagdish Bharadwaj conducted a raid at the officer’s residence.

PWD officer Bhawani Singh Meena accepted the bribe and hid the cash under his bed, but the ACB team recovered the money, the police said.

The complainant, a PWD contractor who runs a construction company, had completed road repair works amounting to 43.19 lakh in Hindaun City of Karauli district.

However, the PWD officer forced him to pay the bribe to clear the pending bills.

Bharadwaj said the officer was arrested and will be interrogated. He will also be presented before the Bharatpur ACB court.

News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: PWD officer arrested for taking 3 lakh bribe to clear bills
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On