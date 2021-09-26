Rajasthan ranks 3rd in women unemployment after Haryana and J&K

Not only is Rajasthan leading in crime against women but is also performing poorly in women employment. According to the recent report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy May-August 2021, Rajasthan ranks third in the country, following Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, in unemployment for women. The national average of women unemployment is 14.28%.

India’s average unemployment rate is 8.57%, with 7.9% for men and 14.3% for females, as per the CMIE report.

The 17th volume of Unemployment in India, A Statistical Profile by CMIE has estimates generated using data collected during household visits between 1 May 2021 and 31 August 2021.

According to the CMIE report, the women unemployment rate in Rajasthan is 65.31%, which is the highest after Haryana (78.97%) and Jammu and Kashmir (72.60%).

The male unemployment rate is 21.20%, which is second highest after Haryana with 25.27%.

Urban women are more unemployed than women residing in rural areas. The urban unemployment rate of women is 92.1%, and that of rural is 54.8%.

The report states that Rajasthan is the most unemployed state after Haryana in terms of overall unemployment. According to the report, the unemployment rate of Haryana is 35.7% while that of Rajasthan is 26.7%.

Rajasthan and Haryana are the only states to cross the 20% mark in terms of unemployment.

The report tells that 55.75% of the graduates and youths with higher education degrees are unemployed in Rajasthan. On the contrary, this figure stands at an average of 20.21% nationally.

The state also has the highest unemployment rate for the uneducated when compared with the neighbouring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. A total of 28.06% of illiterate youths have no job.

Former chairperson of Rajasthan women’s commission, Lad Kumari Jain, said, lack of literacy, higher education facilities and socio-economic and culture setup is the basic hindrance to women development and growth. In rural areas, MNREGA, Aanganbadi, and other welfare schemes are giving employment to women but in urban areas, there are very few job opportunities. “More than 50% of the sanctioned posts reserved for women are lying vacant. The women aren’t still given priority,’ she said.

Commenting on the report Paras Banjara, a social activist who is associated with Suchna Aur Rojgar Adhikar Abhiyan, said “Post Covid there is a boom in unemployment and the government has failed to address the issue. In rural areas, there is MNREGA which helps in jobs but in urban areas, there is no job guarantee scheme. The state seems to be visionless in terms of employment generation,” he said.

Rajasthan has earned the dubious distinction of registering the highest number of rape cases in the country followed by Uttar Pradesh, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 data has revealed. Rajasthan recorded 5310 rape cases, Uttar Pradesh comes second with 2769, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 2339 and Maharashtra with 2061 cases.