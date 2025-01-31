Rajasthan: Tiger dies in suspected territorial fight in Ramgarh Vishdhari Reserve

A three-year-old tiger was found dead in the Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district of Rajasthan on Friday, forest officials said. The body of RVT-4 was discovered on a hill near Nand Bhairu Plantation, they said. Tiger ST-2303 (RVT-4) jumps out of the cage after being released in Ramgarh Vishadhaari Tiger Reserve on November 11. (Sourced photo)

Forest officials suspect the tiger may have died following a territorial clash with another tiger (RVT-1), though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after postmortem.

RVT-4 had originally strayed out of the Sariska reserve and was difficult to locate. Subsequently, orders were issued to relocate it to Ramgarh. On November 10, the tiger was tranquilised in Jhabua forest area of Haryana’s part of Sariska and moved to Ramgarh, where it was kept in an enclosure with plans to increase the tiger population in Ramgarh. However, the animal died within four months of the relocation, raising question within the wildlife community.

Kota chief conservator Ramkaran Khairwa said the tiger probably died in a territorial fight with 7-year-old RVT-1 as the injury marks also indicate a conflict.

This is the second such incident in the past three months in Rajasthan after skeletal remains of a female tiger – RVT-2 – were found near Bandra Pol in the Jaitpur range. RVT-2 was relocated from Ranthambhore to Ramgarh in July 2022. A cub was also reported missing in that incident.