Rajasthan to reopen open schools? Here’s what health minister has to say

A decision on reopening of schools will be taken soon, while stating that stick action could be taken in future against those who do not get themselves vaccinated against the virus, says Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena
Rajasthan health minister parsadi Lal Meena.
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Jaipur

Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Friday said the Covid-10 pandemic situation is normal in the state with only a few deaths and hospitalisations being registered across districts.

Meena further said a decision on reopening of schools will be taken soon, while stating that stick action could be taken in future against those who do not get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

“The Covid-19 situation is normal. There are fewer deaths and hospitalisations. We will take stricter action in the coming days, including barring the entry of unvaccinated people into government offices. We will also take a decision soon on the reopening of schools,” the health minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, Rajasthan registered 9,227 fresh cases of coronavirus disease and 20 deaths. As many as 16,087 people recovered from the infection during the day. At present, 87,268 people are under treatment in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The state government had earlier ordered the closure of schools till January 30 amid the latest resurgence in cases, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus. According to the government’s orders issued, online classes will continue up to class 12 till January 30.

The government has also imposed a weekend curfew and capped the number of guests at weddings at 50 from the earlier 100.

