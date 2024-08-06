 Rajasthan: Two children drown after going for a swim in Bharatpur river - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan: Two children drown after going for a swim in Bharatpur river

BySuresh Foujdar
Aug 06, 2024 01:29 PM IST

The incident occurred in Khirakwas village around 5pm on Monday when four children went to the nearby Gambhiri river for a swim.

Two children died after drowning in a river they jumped in to swim in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Monday evening. Their bodies were fished out by rescue personnel in the wee hours of Tuesday.

SDRF personnel carrying out rescue operation in Bharatpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
SDRF personnel carrying out rescue operation in Bharatpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred in Khirakwas village around 5pm yesterday when four children went to the nearby Gambhiri river for a swim. Two others have been rescued.

A villager, Ram Avtar Gurjar, who was there with his cattle saw the children drowning. He immediately raised an alarm and villagers gathered to rescue them.

After receiving information, the police and administrative officials reached the spot and called the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team for the rescue operation.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem, Bayana sub-divisional magistrate Rajeev Sharma said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Two children drown after going for a swim in Bharatpur river
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On