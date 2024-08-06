Rajasthan: Two children drown after going for a swim in Bharatpur river

Two children died after drowning in a river they jumped in to swim in Bharatpur, Rajasthan on Monday evening. Their bodies were fished out by rescue personnel in the wee hours of Tuesday. SDRF personnel carrying out rescue operation in Bharatpur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred in Khirakwas village around 5pm yesterday when four children went to the nearby Gambhiri river for a swim. Two others have been rescued.

A villager, Ram Avtar Gurjar, who was there with his cattle saw the children drowning. He immediately raised an alarm and villagers gathered to rescue them.

After receiving information, the police and administrative officials reached the spot and called the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team for the rescue operation.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem, Bayana sub-divisional magistrate Rajeev Sharma said.