Rajasthan: Woman, 3 children found dead in tank; murder suspected

A 32-year-old woman along with her three minor children were found dead in a tank at Ratangarh in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Sunday, said police. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the tank and sent them to the local district hospital for autopsy. (Representative Image)

The station house officer of the Ratangarh police station, Subhash Chander, said that a first information report (FIR) has been filed based on the complaint of the woman’s brother, who alleged that her in-laws used to torture her mentally and physically.

The woman, identified as Manju Meghwal, was married to Hemaram Meghwal for 12 years and had three children- Aarti (10), Sulochana (7), and Vikas (4).

“When the woman didn’t return home for a long time after going to the local market to buy vegetables in the morning, her mother-in-law started searching for them, following which she found that the door to the tank of their house was opened and bodies were floating inside the tank,” the SHO said, quoting the FIR.

The SHO said that the woman’s husband had left for Kuwait for his work on August 30 and her father-in-law was in another village for agricultural work when the bodies were recovered.

The SHO said that the case was filed under sections 498 (A), 302, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the brother’s statement. “We added the murder charge based on his suspicion,” said the SHO.

“The autopsy report is awaited. Further investigation is underway. We will interrogate her in-laws accordingly,” he added.