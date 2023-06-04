Rajasthan woman allegedly kills four children, dies by suicide: Police

A 27-year-old woman allegedly killed her four children, including three girls and one boy, and later died by suicide in Rajathan’s Barmer district late on Saturday, police said. Police said that the postmortem of the bodies will be conducted on Sunday. (Representative Image)

Police said that the woman allegedly locked the children in a steel drum, where they died by suffocation.

Kamlesh Gehlot, station house officer at Mandali police station said that police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Police said that the husband of the deceased is a mining worker, and he was out for job when the incident happened. It was the neighbours who informed the police about the deaths.

Locals informed the police that there was a clash between the couple, which could be the reason behind the crime.

Police said that they have got in touch with the family members of the deceased and are awaiting a formal complaint. Postmortem of the bodies will be conducted on Sunday, they said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290