Rajasthan: Youth climbs overhead water tank in Bharatpur demanding govt job

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2023 05:32 PM IST

Administration officials, who arrived at the scene said that the youth – identified as Radhe Shyam climbed up on on tank in the Sarso Mandi campus with petrol and poison

A 23-year-old unemployed man climbed up on an overhead water tank in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Monday demanding a compassionate appointment with the state government after the death of his father, who was posted in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

23-year-old Radhe Shyaam climbed up on an overhead water tank in Rajasthan's Bharatpur
23-year-old Radhe Shyaam climbed up on an overhead water tank in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur (HT Photo)

Administration officials, who arrived at the scene said that the youth – identified as Radhe Shyam, climbed up on tank in the Sarso Mandi campus with petrol and poison.

Upon being informed, district administration officials and the police arrived at the scene and convinced him to come down, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

City circle officer Nagendra Singh assured him to meet with the district collector who would provide him with a compassionate appointment in a state government job.

After climbing down, Shyam was taken to the district collector’s office, where the collector assured him to forward his demand letter to Jaipur. He was demanding a job in the CRPF and district collector Lok Bandhu gave him assurance after which he came down, said police.

According Singh, Radhe Shyam’s father Jawahar Singh, was previously posted in the 114th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) but died on duty on November 7, 1999.

Shyam had approached ministers and local administrative officials several times in search of a government job, people aware of the matter said.

CRPF officials aware of the matter said that he was declared medically unfit for a CRPF job in 2019 after which the department recommended the state government provide him with a compassionate appointment.

