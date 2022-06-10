Home / Cities / Jaipur News / All Cong candidates win from Rajasthan, BJP-backed Subhash Chandra fails to make the cut
jaipur news

All Cong candidates win from Rajasthan, BJP-backed Subhash Chandra fails to make the cut

  • Rajya Sabha poll updates from Rajathan: According to latest available figures, Mukul Wasnik got 42 votes, Pramod Tiwari - 41, Randeep Surjewala - 43 and Ghanshyam Tiwari - 43.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with the Congress candidates and others flashes the victory sign during the Rajya Sabha election in Jaipur, on Friday.&nbsp;(PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with the Congress candidates and others flashes the victory sign during the Rajya Sabha election in Jaipur, on Friday. (PTI)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari, and BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari are set to join their colleagues in the Rajya Sabha as the party's faces from Rajasthan. However, BJP-backed independent candidate and media baron Subhash Chandra failed to make the cut with 30 votes in his kitty.

According to latest available figures, Wasnik got 42 votes, Tiwari - 41, Surjewala - 43 and Tiwari - 43.  In Rajasthan's 200-seat Assembly, the Congress has 108 legislators and the BJP 71.

Check here for LIVE updates

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the winners in a tweet. "Congress's victory on three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory of democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi," Gehlot tweeted.

Also read | ‘Victory of democracy…', says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The BJP later suspended its MLA Shobharani Kushwah for cross-voting in favour of Congress's Tiwari in the election. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued an order stating Kushwah voted for Tiwari despite a whip and that she was being suspended from the BJP's primary membership.

Speaking to reporters, Tiwari said, "I am thankful to the state and the central leadership for making me the candidate. I got 43 votes."

Chandra had earlier said that eight Congress MLAs may vote for him in the Rajya Sabha polls and even asked former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot to also cross sides.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rajya sabha
rajya sabha
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out