Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
JAIPUR: Ruling Congress’s announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party.
“Is there any dearth of leaders or workers in Rajasthan? A person such as [former Prime Minister] Manmohan Singh is welcome...The chief minister [Ashok Gehlot] should oppose the move [to nominate the three] and nominate people from the state,” he said, requesting anonymity. “We have heard Gehlot suggested nominating candidates from Rajasthan from Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class categories in view of the assembly elections [next year], which could have benefitted the party’s prospects.”
A national Congress office-bearer called it absolutely unjustified to field outsiders. “It is a mockery of the people of Rajasthan and has been done on the basis of whims and fancies of leadership to accommodate people close to them,” the office-bearer said, wishing not to be named.
Congress spokesman Pawan Khera, who is from Rajasthan, has also expressed his disappointment over the nominations
Gehlot’s advisor and independent lawmaker Sanyam Lodha, too, said none of the nominees belong to the state. “Finalising candidates is the right of the party but there is a huge disappointment. The workers are disappointed and urge Congress to reconsider nominating leaders or workers from Rajasthan. if it is not done, then the party’s prospects in the next elections will be affected.”
The BJP has nominated Ghanshyam Tiwari, a six-time lawmaker.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
‘Initiate action’: Bengal guv to chief secy on TMC MP's remarks on judiciary
Amid controversy over Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's remarks against judiciary, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday directed state chief secretary to initiate action and, by June 6, update him about action taken in the case. Dhankhar, meanwhile, recalled a similar 'orchestrated and syndicated' targeting of a sitting judge by Abhishek Banerjee and others, in September last year.
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance. The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP, Nirmala Sitharaman faces in fray.
IAF chopper rescues 7 trekkers stranded since Friday in Rudraprayag
Seven trekkers stranded at a height of 4,500 metres in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag since Friday were evacuated on Monday morning by an Indian Air Force chopper. The group was in the district's Pandav Shera area to make a documentary. Five of them including four porters were from Uttarakhand while the other two were from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Rudraprayag district's disaster management officer Nandan Rajwar said the seven were rescued at about 6.30am on Monday.
