Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Ruling Congress’s announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party.

“Is there any dearth of leaders or workers in Rajasthan? A person such as [former Prime Minister] Manmohan Singh is welcome...The chief minister [Ashok Gehlot] should oppose the move [to nominate the three] and nominate people from the state,” he said, requesting anonymity. “We have heard Gehlot suggested nominating candidates from Rajasthan from Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class categories in view of the assembly elections [next year], which could have benefitted the party’s prospects.”

A national Congress office-bearer called it absolutely unjustified to field outsiders. “It is a mockery of the people of Rajasthan and has been done on the basis of whims and fancies of leadership to accommodate people close to them,” the office-bearer said, wishing not to be named.

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera, who is from Rajasthan, has also expressed his disappointment over the nominations

Gehlot’s advisor and independent lawmaker Sanyam Lodha, too, said none of the nominees belong to the state. “Finalising candidates is the right of the party but there is a huge disappointment. The workers are disappointed and urge Congress to reconsider nominating leaders or workers from Rajasthan. if it is not done, then the party’s prospects in the next elections will be affected.”

The BJP has nominated Ghanshyam Tiwari, a six-time lawmaker.

