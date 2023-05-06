Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / 'Why delay in taking action'?: Sachin Pilot on exam paper leak incidents in Rajasthan

ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash
May 06, 2023 07:25 PM IST

On April 11, Pilot had sat on a symbolic protest in Jaipur against his own government over his demand to probe corruption cases against the previous BJP regime.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday raised the issue of paper leaks in the case, asking why there was a delay in taking action against the guilty. This comes a month after the former deputy chief minister sat on a protest demanding action from his own government in Rajasthan against alleged corruption by the previous BJP regime under Vasundhara Raje.“'Today students who work hard for a year and their parents struggle to educate them. They appear for exams but the question paper gets leaked. The exam gets cancelled. Why does it take a lot of time to take action on this? Why there is so much pain in imparting justice? Those occupying high posts don't realise the value of 10,000 or 50,000”, Pilot said at a public meeting in Barmer.“We have to take a pledge for the future. This is not about Barmer alone. If there is loot and corruption in the state, we have to embolden our voice. I have emboldened my voice against corruption. Maybe a few people didn't like it, but I don't care”, the Congress leader added.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on April 11 had sat on a protest demanding action from Ashok Gehlot government against alleged corruption by previous BJP government under Vasundhara Raje.(ANI file)

On April 11, Pilot had sat on a symbolic protest in Jaipur against his own government headed by Ashok Gehlot over his demand to probe corruption cases against the previous BJP government. Defying the party's warning against the move, Pilot had said he had been raising the issue for a long time.“I have written many letters to the Chief Minister and would usually get a reply, but did not get one on two letters related to this issue. Now that we are in government, I thought that action will be taken but nothing has happened for the past four and a half years. I sat on this fast demanding action", he added.

