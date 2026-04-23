...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Grave’ security breach at PM event venue in Rajasthan as man enters restricted area; SHO suspended

According to officials, the incident took place on Monday, when the youth entered the restricted ‘D’ area and directly accessed the VVIP stage.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 01:51 pm IST
By Vijay Mathrani
Advertisement

A station house officer (SHO) was suspended in Rajasthan’s Balotra city after a youth managed to breach the security cordon ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

In this screengrab from a video posted on April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen addressing a public meeting in West Bengal.(@NarendraModi)

The PM was scheduled to visit Balotra on Tuesday for the inauguration of the HPCL refinery project. However, the visit was later cancelled following a fire incident at one of the refinery units a day earlier on Monday.

According to officials, the incident took place on Monday, when the youth entered the restricted ‘D’ area and directly accessed the VVIP stage despite tight security arrangements. He even recorded a video from the stage, which later went viral on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Prima facie, this is a grave security breach. Ensuring that no unauthorized person reaches the VVIP stage is the responsibility of the personnel deployed on duty. Negligence at any level will invite strict action”, officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicates negligence on the part of RAC personnel deployed at the venue, who failed to prevent the youth from reaching the stage.

Police detained three individuals in connection with the case and released them after questioning late at night.

 
rajasthan
Home / Cities / Jaipur / ‘Grave’ security breach at PM event venue in Rajasthan as man enters restricted area; SHO suspended
Home / Cities / Jaipur / ‘Grave’ security breach at PM event venue in Rajasthan as man enters restricted area; SHO suspended
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.