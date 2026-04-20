Fire breaks out at Rajasthan refinery ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi

A fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan’s Balotra district a day before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The fire started in the crude distillation unit (CDU) at around 2.00 pm. (HT Sourced Photo)

The fire started in the crude distillation unit (CDU) at around 2.00 pm, said police. Chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the refinery, which is India’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex .

Thick black smoke billowed into sky which was visible from several kilometers away, said police.

According to Pachpadra station house officer, Achla Ram, “Prima facie, there was some technical fault that caused the fire at around 2 pm. At least 30 to 35 fire brigades have been sent to the spot. The fire is under control now...The reason of the fire can be figured after the investigation.”

The refinery’s in-house fire safety system was activated after the incident with fire brigade teams and hydrant systems deployed.

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Workers were evacuated and the area was cleared. So far no injuries or casualties have been reported, police said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot called the incident unfortunate, especially a day before its inauguration.

Barmer MP Ummedaram Beniwal called for a high-level, impartial and time-bound probe into it to determine the exact cause and fix accountability.