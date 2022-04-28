Seers protest demolition of Alwar temple
- On April 17 and 18, the Rajgarh Municipality had held a demolition drive to remove encroachments across the city. Two temples were among the 100 structures which were knocked down.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, saints and their followers on Wednesday took out an ‘aakrosh’ rally in Rajgarh town of Alwar district, demanding that the temples razed as part of a demolition drive earlier this month be rebuilt immediately.
On April 17 and 18, the Rajgarh Municipality had held a demolition drive to remove encroachments across the city. Two temples were among the 100 structures which were knocked down.
The demolition of the temples sparked a blame game between the Congress-ruled state government and the opposition BJP, that governs the municipality.
“If Gehlot is not able to run the government then should give his resignation,”Alwar MP Balak Nath said. Senior Congress leader Archana Sharma, blamed the BJP, saying their board had demolished the temples in Rajgarh. “They are politicising the issue and polarising in the name of religion,” she said.
-
This tree has such a bad timing. Gulmohar arrives earlier. Only now one realises the existence of so many gulmohars in our midst. The early flowers spring up in late April. The lanes here are generously sprinkled with these trees. The batsman, Bhavya, is standing right under a deep red gulmohar. Each flower has five petals, one of them is white with streaks of red. A noteworthy gulmohar also towers in upscale Nizamuddin East.
-
Govt to build new factory complex at Jhandewalan
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the government will build a new factory complex at Jhandewalan to attract industries as part of its annual budget 2022-23. Sisodia held a meeting with officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on Wednesday to review five projects announced in this year's budget, which has been titled the “Rozgar (employment) Budget”.
-
Charge sheet issued against 2 nurses, AIIMS tells Delhi HC
The All India Institute of Medical Science on Wednesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued a charge sheet against two members of the nurses' union, one of whom has been suspended. Show cause notices were sent by the hospital to four members of the nursing staff for disruption of services and misbehaviour with duty doctors, and on Monday, Harish Kajla was suspended with “immediate effect”. The matter would be heard on July 29.
-
‘Disruptions’ made changes in NCT Act necessary, says Centre’s affidavit
Disruptions created by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi by keeping the Lieutenant Governor in the dark about crucial executive decisions made it expedient for the Union government to come out with amendments in the law on administration of the national capital, an affidavit filed by the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court while justifying the 2021 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act. The AAP did not respond on Wednesday.
-
At least five artists living in Asian Games village asked to move out
The Union ministry for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has given time till Monday to at least five artists living in the Asian Games Village complex in south Delhi to vacate their government-allotted accommodation, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. 90-year-old Guru Mayadhar Raut, an Odissi dancer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010's daughter Madhumita, herself an artist, said her father has always taught in the traditional way, and never looked at the commercial aspect while confirming that they were made to vacate the property.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics