Sirohi woman alleges rape, blackmail and forced conversion; 2 accused arrested

The Sirohi police have arrested two men after a 25-year-old woman lodged a complaint accusing them of repeatedly raping her, blackmailing with obscene videos and trying to force her into religious conversion and marriage. The women’s police station in Sirohi, Rajasthan. (Photo from X)

The case, registered on September 7 at the women’s police station, triggered outrage among locals who are demanding strict punishment for the accused.

In her statement, the woman alleged that she had been subjected to harassment for nearly seven years. She said that while she was still in school, accused Mobin Khan, Ilyas Silawat and several others stalked her, followed her on the way to classes and threatened her if she resisted their advances. “They would stop me on the way, try to talk to me, and when I objected, they threatened to kill me,” she told the police.

According to the FIR, about six years ago Mobin and Ilyas abducted her in a car and took her to a secluded location, where they clicked objectionable photographs. They warned her that if she informed anyone, the images would be made viral. Terrified, she was forced to stay in touch with Mobin and respond to his calls despite not wanting to.

The victim further alleged that in December 2023, Mobin called her to a café in Sirohi’s Shivganj area. There, he allegedly spiked her cold drink, after which she lost consciousness. He then took her to a guest house, where he raped her and recorded a video of the assault.

“When I regained consciousness, he showed me the video and threatened that if I told anyone, it would be released. Out of fear, I was forced to continue meeting him. He raped me several times against my will over the next two years,” she stated in her complaint.

The woman also told police that on August 23, 2025, Mobin took her to Ajmer, where he raped her again in a guest house. She alleged that he also took her to Ajmer Dargah and Taragarh shrine, where he performed rituals with the claim of “bringing her under his control”.

Later, Mobin, along with his associate Laden, allegedly pressured her to convert and marry him. The victim said Laden mentally harassed her and tortured her to accept marriage against her will. She finally confided in her family, after which they persuaded her to approach the police.

Acting on her complaint, the police registered a case of rape, blackmail, intimidation and forced conversion. Both Mobin Khan and Laden were arrested within hours of the FIR being filed. While Laden has been sent to judicial custody, Mobin Khan was produced before court on Monday and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

Sirohi DSP Mukesh Chaudhary confirmed the arrests and said the matter was being investigated thoroughly. “This is a serious case of rape and blackmail. We are probing all aspects and have ensured the victim’s security. Further investigation is underway,” he said.