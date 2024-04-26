 Six killed, one injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
Six killed, one injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2024 05:32 PM IST

Police said that the incident took place as the driver of the SUV attempted to overtake another vehicle when he had a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction

Jaipur: Six people were killed and one critically injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in the district’s Anoopgarh town around 4pm. 

Six of a family, all residents of Kikarawali village in Raisinghnagar, had come to Anoopgarh on Thursday for a program, said police.

Police said that the incident took place as the driver of the SUV attempted to overtake another vehicle when he had a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Four passengers died on the spot, while two, including the driver, were admitted to a hospital in Anoopgarh where the driver, identified as Ramesh Kumar, succumbed to his injuries, said police.

Another critically injured passenger, Kanta (38), was referred to Ganganagar for further treatment.

