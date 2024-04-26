Six killed, one injured in road accident in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar
Jaipur: Six people were killed and one critically injured in a road accident in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, police said on Friday.
Police said the incident took place in the district’s Anoopgarh town around 4pm.
Six of a family, all residents of Kikarawali village in Raisinghnagar, had come to Anoopgarh on Thursday for a program, said police.
Police said that the incident took place as the driver of the SUV attempted to overtake another vehicle when he had a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction.
Four passengers died on the spot, while two, including the driver, were admitted to a hospital in Anoopgarh where the driver, identified as Ramesh Kumar, succumbed to his injuries, said police.
Another critically injured passenger, Kanta (38), was referred to Ganganagar for further treatment.