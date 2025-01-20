Menu Explore
Student dies by suicide in Jaipur: Police

BySenjuti Sengupta
Jan 20, 2025 11:19 AM IST

Her body was discovered by some students at the campus premises at around 10pm who informed the authority and police

A 20-year-old student died by suicide on Sunday at his college hostel building, said police.

Police said that prima facie, it is a suicide incident. (Representative file photo)
Police said that prima facie, it is a suicide incident. (Representative file photo)

“The teen, a native of Rajasthan’s Pali, took admission in Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) last year and was a first year B.Tech student of Architecture. On Sunday night, she jumped off the sixth floor of her hostel building,” said Sangram Singh Rajput, the station house officer of Malviya Nagar.

“Her body was discovered by some students at the campus premises at around 10pm who informed the authority and police. We have sent the body for an autopsy”, he said.

Also Read: Woman consumes phenyl at Odisha police station after husband flees with her money

According to the SHO, “Prima facie, it is a suicide incident. However, the fact will be ascertained after the autopsy report comes. We are probing whether there was any behavioural change in the girl in the last few days. We are also checking the CCTV footage of the hostels and also questioning her friends. We will also be investigating whether her performance degraded in college in last few days.”

Police said that the student’s parents, both of whom are school teachers in Pali, have been informed and they will reach Jaipur on Monday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

