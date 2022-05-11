Taj Mahal land originally belonged to Jaipur royal family: BJP MP Diya Kumari
JAIPUR: The land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to erstwhile Jaipur royal family and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Diya Kumari claimed on Wednesday.
Her statement comes in the wake of a petition filed in the Allahabad high court that sought directives to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to check for the possible presence of Hindu idols. The petition was filed by Rajneesh Singh, BJP media in-charge of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district, on May 4.
Kumari, who is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, said, “We have the documents that the land belonged to the Jaipur family and Shah Jahan acquired it.”
She also supported the petition in the Allahabad high court filed by BJP media in-charge of Ayodhya district, Rajneesh Singh, seeking a fact-finding inquiry into the history of Taj Mahal.
“Around 20 rooms in the Taj Mahal are locked and no one is allowed to enter. It is believed that in these rooms, there are idols of Hindu gods and scriptures,” said Rajneesh Singh.
Kumari said the case is in court, and the petition filed also mentions that the land was of erstwhile Jaipur royal family. “I am not saying that the land is ours. I am not aware what the circumstances were then, but if the court asks us to provide anything or any documents available with us, we will provide from Pothikhana (record room at the palace),” she said.
“Since there was no judiciary, no appeal could have been made at that time. Things will be clear only after examining the records,” the BJP MP said.
Referring to the petition, she said that it was a valid point that the rooms should be opened and an investigation should be carried out.
“People should know why the rooms are locked there. Many rooms are sealed there and it should be probed what is there behind the doors,” Kumari said.
Sutradhara’s Tales: For the love of wrestling
It is said that the great Chhatrapati Shivaji who wielded the hardy peasant stock into a disciplined fighting force encouraged sports to improve physical fitness amongst his troops. Local tradition has that gymnastics, bodybuilding, and lejhim (folk dance form) became popular from those times. This included the special form of the “kusti” (Indian wrestling) known as lalmati (red earth). The Peshwas and their nobles continued to patronise the talims throughout the 18th century with financial aid. Wrestling matches found a large and discerning audience in Pune.
Wakefit announces official nap time in the afternoon for employees
In an internal company email, the co-founder of Wakefit, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, announced an official afternoon nap time for his employees from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Quoting NASA and Harvard studies, Ramalingegowda said that afternoon naps help with memory, concentration, creativity, and productivity, and a 26-minute catnap can enhance performance by 33%, and prevent burnout. Netizens appreciated the move and shared their opinions on Wakefit's decision.
Frame political reservation for OBCs in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to formulate political reservation for OBCs on the basis of the Socio-Educational and Economic Survey done in the state, and present the report to the Supreme Court with a request to conduct local body elections based on it.
Assaulted for speaking English in Delhi, alleges tattoo artist
Anshuman Thapa, the tattoo artist, said he suffered dog bites and had to undergo surgery. His family members rushed to Delhi from Dehradun after learning about the incident and took him back. They fear for their lives and have decided not to return to Delhi.
Magnitude 4.6 quake hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh
Dehradun: A magnitude 4.6 earthquake at a depth of five kilometres hit eastern Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district around 10.03 am on Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology. This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months. Earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 2.8 and 4.1 have hit the state's Uttarkashi, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora and Chamoli districts since January this year.
