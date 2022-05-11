Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Taj Mahal land originally belonged to Jaipur royal family: BJP MP Diya Kumari
‘We have documents that the land belonged to the Jaipur family and Shah Jahan acquired it,’ said BJP MP Diya Kumari, who is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.
BJP MP Diya Kumari has supported the petition filed in the Allahabad high court seeking a fact-finding inquiry into the history of Taj Mahal. (File Photo/Twitter/ANI)
Updated on May 11, 2022 04:40 PM IST
BySachin Saini

JAIPUR: The land on which the Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to erstwhile Jaipur royal family and it was acquired by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, Diya Kumari claimed on Wednesday.

Her statement comes in the wake of a petition filed in the Allahabad high court that sought directives to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal to check for the possible presence of Hindu idols. The petition was filed by Rajneesh Singh, BJP media in-charge of Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya district, on May 4.

Kumari, who is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, said, “We have the documents that the land belonged to the Jaipur family and Shah Jahan acquired it.”

She also supported the petition in the Allahabad high court filed by BJP media in-charge of Ayodhya district, Rajneesh Singh, seeking a fact-finding inquiry into the history of Taj Mahal.

“Around 20 rooms in the Taj Mahal are locked and no one is allowed to enter. It is believed that in these rooms, there are idols of Hindu gods and scriptures,” said Rajneesh Singh.

Kumari said the case is in court, and the petition filed also mentions that the land was of erstwhile Jaipur royal family. “I am not saying that the land is ours. I am not aware what the circumstances were then, but if the court asks us to provide anything or any documents available with us, we will provide from Pothikhana (record room at the palace),” she said.

“Since there was no judiciary, no appeal could have been made at that time. Things will be clear only after examining the records,” the BJP MP said.

Referring to the petition, she said that it was a valid point that the rooms should be opened and an investigation should be carried out.

“People should know why the rooms are locked there. Many rooms are sealed there and it should be probed what is there behind the doors,” Kumari said.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

