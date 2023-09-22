Three children drown in Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Dholpur: Police

Three children drowned in the Chambal River in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district on Friday, police said, adding the rescuers fished out another three children, who had gone to take bath. Rescue team search operation for missing children on Friday in Chambal river in Dholpur (HT Photo)

Police said the incident took place during the Pahad Wale Baba fair organised in Dholpur, which was attended by people from Rajasthan and neighbouring Madya Pradesh.

Police have identified the three missing children as Muvarak Khan, 19, a native of Gwalior, Lucky Khan, 16, a native of Purana Shahar in Dholpur city and Sufiyana Khan, 17, a native of Bari in Dholpur.

The three children who were rescued have been identified as Shahzad Khan, a native of Gwalior, Irshad Khan, a native of Morena, and Golu from Dholpur, police said.

Dholpur city Kotwali in-charge Ram Kishan Yadav said after receiving information about the incident, a police team along with a team of State Disaster Management Force (SDRF) reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

The SDRF team fished out three children and they are searching for another three missing children who drowned in the river, said Yadav.