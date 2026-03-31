Jaipur, The railway ministry has initiated work on three key railway projects in Rajasthan's border areas, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting economic activity in the desert state, officials said. Three key railway projects for Rajasthan's border areas in the works

A railways spokesperson said that plans are afoot to strengthen the rail network in border regions, particularly in Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer, by laying new railway lines.

According to North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Amit Sudarshan, the proposed projects include the Anupgarh-Khajuwala, Jaisalmer-Barmer-Bhiladi and Khajuwala-Jaisalmer rail lines.

He said a Detailed Project Report has been prepared for the 187-km Anupgarh-Khajuwala line, estimated to cost ₹2,277 crore, which aims to connect the border town of Anupgarh, located near the Pakistan border, with Bikaner. The project is currently awaiting further approvals.

The proposed Jaisalmer-Barmer-Bhiladi rail line will be around 380 km long, while the Khajuwala-Jaisalmer line is expected to be 260 km long. Final location surveys for both these projects are currently underway, officials said.

Border districts such as Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Ganganagar are still largely dependent on road transport, and there has been a long-standing demand for improved rail connectivity in these areas.

"After the completion of these proposed projects, the railway network in these remote regions will be further strengthened. Connectivity with other parts of the state as well as the rest of the country will improve significantly," Sudarshan told PTI.

He said that expanding railway infrastructure not only boosts existing economic activities but also creates new opportunities, accelerating overall development.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also recently referred to these projects while replying to the discussion on the Railways' demand for grants in Parliament, highlighting the government's focus on enhancing connectivity in border and strategically important areas.

He had said several projects have been initiated to strengthen connectivity in border regions, which would facilitate both strategic movement and regional development.

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