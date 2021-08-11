Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Three men held for raping woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer
jaipur news

Three men held for raping woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Baldev Ram, a local police officer, said the woman told them she and her husband were on their way to Sindhari from Barmer town when the three abducted and assaulted them near a toll plaza
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Representational image.

Three men allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman in front of her husband after abducting them in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said on Wednesday, and added the accused were arrested within hours of the sexual assault on Tuesday.

Baldev Ram, a local police officer, said the woman told them she and her husband were on their way to Sindhari from Barmer town when the three abducted and assaulted them near a toll plaza. He added she said they raped her in a car before dropping the couple off near Sarnu.

Ram said they formed police teams soon after the woman filed her complaint and arrested the accused Chunaram Jat, 20, Babu Lal Jat, 21, and Naresh Jat, 18. He added a search for their accomplice Kishan was on. Ram said the accused were due to be produced before a court on Wednesday. He added the woman’s medical report will also be received on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP