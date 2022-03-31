Two cops removed over Rajasthan doctor’s suicide, assault of govt officials

JAIPUR: Two police officers were removed late on Wednesday amid outrage over a doctor’s suicide after she was booked for negligence that allegedly caused a woman’s death in Rajasthan’s Dausa and the thrashing of two government employees in Dholpur

Ruling Congress lawmaker Giriraj Singh Malinga and six others allegedly assaulted the two while the doctor was found hanging at her residence after she was booked for negligence.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot asked Jaipur’s divisional commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav to probe the assault and directed action against those who abetted the doctor’s suicide by registering a murder case against her. He ordered the formation of a committee to prevent harassment of doctors and to give necessary suggestions. Gehlot said an inquiry is going on and those found guilty will not be spared.

On Tuesday, the doctor allegedly died by suicide after she was booked following a protest outside her hospital.

Gehlot also ordered action against those involved in the Dholpur assault. He met one of the two at a Jaipur hospital. He called the incident unfortunate and said the government will give full protection to hardworking employees.

The government has also suspended the deputy police superintendent and the station house officer of the area where the incident took place. On Tuesday, Malinga and six others were booked.

”No one has the right to take the law into their hands and beat up employees doing challenging work... The guilty will not be spared...whoever they are,” said a statement from the chief minister’s office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON