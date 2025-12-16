Two men abduct class 12 girl at knifepoint, rape her inside car in Barmer: Police

Two unidentified men abducted a class 12 school girl and raped her at knifepoint while she was returning from school in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said. Both the accused are absconding. They held a knife to her neck, forced her into the vehicle, and drove to a deserted spot near a riverbed. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place on December 12 in the Gudamalani police station but the formal complaint was lodged on Monday late evening.

Police have registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father, and a search for the accused is underway.

According to Gudamalani Station House Officer Surendra Bishnoi, the minor girl’s father alleged that his daughter was walking home after school when two men in an SUV stopped near her. They held a knife to her neck, forced her into the vehicle, and drove to a deserted spot near a riverbed.

The accused then allegedly took turns to rape the minor girl. The assailants fled after the girl raised an alarm.

The girl then reached home, narrated her ordeal to her parents after which a formal complaint was filed.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhram Vishnoi has assured that the two absconding accused will be arrested soon. The minor girl’s medical examination has been conducted, and further probe is ongoing.