Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Udaipur: 3 dead, 2 injured in jeep-motorcycle collision

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 04:29 PM IST

Falasia station house officer Sitaram said the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded after the collision, causing both vehicles to catch fire

Three men were killed after a jeep and a motorcycle collided on national highway 58E near Falasia village of Udaipur on Tuesday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The deceased were identified as Sunil (20), Rahul (17) and Deepak (18) – all residents of Tundar area of Falasia. Two occupants of the jeep, identified as Nirma and Ratan Lal, sustained severe injuries.

Falasia station house officer Sitaram said the fuel tank of the motorcycle exploded after the collision, causing both vehicles to catch fire. Those riding the motorcycle died on the spot.

The accident took place when the jeep, part of a wedding procession carrying 6 people, was heading towards Udaipur from Amod area of Falasia. As the jeep reached near Tundar, it collided with the motorcycle on which three friends were travelling.

The impact of the collision was such that the trio on the motorcycle were flung more than 15 feet in the air.

News / Cities / Jaipur / Udaipur: 3 dead, 2 injured in jeep-motorcycle collision
