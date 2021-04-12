Udaipur emerges as Covid-19 hotspot in Rajasthan, positivity rate at 30%

The number of Covid-19 cases in Udaipur has exceeded that of Jaipur and Jodhpur which were the hotspots in Rajasthan till now. The state recorded 5,105 positive cases on Sunday of which the maximum number of cases (864) was reported from Udaipur district, according to the state health department data.

Additional district magistrate, Udaipur City, Ashok Kumar said, “106 containment zones have been formed since April 2 in the district, which has the maximum positive cases.”

According to the health department data, Udaipur witnessed over 1700% increase in cases in the last 20 days. On March 22, the district reported 47 cases, which increased to 864 on April 11, the highest in the state. In the same period, Jaipur witnessed an increase in cases by 338%, Kota by 700% and Jodhpur by 1157%.

Officials said the highest number of Covid-19 tests are being done in Udaipur. With every third person found infected, the positivity rate in the district has reached 30%, and patients have occupied 66% ICU and oxygen beds in hospitals. Following the spike in cases, the state government imposed a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from Saturday.

On Monday morning, the state crossed 10 million vaccination figure and became the second state after Maharashtra in inoculations, the officials said.

State health minister Raghu Sharma said the vaccination drive started in the state for all people above 45 years from April 1 across 3,380 government and 188 private health centres.

“An average of 470,000 people have been vaccinated daily in the last four days. 544,000 people were vaccinated on April 5; 484,000 on April 6; 581,000 on April 7; 465,000 on April 8; 421000 on April 9; 296,000 on April 10; and 111,000 on April 11.

On the morning of April 12, the figure crossed 10 million. A total of 1,11,40,860 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been received from the Centre till April 11,” Sharma said.

Facing vaccine crunch, the state health department has asked the Union health ministry to provide doses in inadequate number else the momentum of the inoculation drive will be affected.

“The Centre sent 400,000 doses on Sunday, but this doesn’t serve the purpose as our daily requirement is over 500,000 doses,” a senior official said on condition anonymity.

“Rajasthan is a geographically big state; supply of vaccines to health centres in rural areas takes time. We have apprised the issues to the Union health ministry and are now hoping to get a positive reply,” he said.

Meanwhile, on directions of the state government, district collectors are holding meetings with religious leaders to convince them to shut religious places to curb the spread of the virus.

In Bikaner, Karni Mata temple will be closed till April 21. Devotees can visit the temple online and LED screens will be put up outside the temple.

In Nagaur, the district administration has banned organising any fair or gathering during Navratra. A similar decision has been taken for Jaipur rural areas – no procession or fair will be organised on the occasion of Ramnavmi, Chetichand and Gangaur.