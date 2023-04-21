Vasundhara Raje's ‘milk & lemon juice’ analogy on Pilot's charge of ‘collusion’ with Ashok Gehlot

Breaking her silence on Sachin Pilot's allegations of ‘collusion’ with Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje likened her equation with her successor as the one between ‘milk and lemon juice,’ saying that just like milk and lemon juice, the two leaders ‘do not go together.’

Vasundhara Raje with Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)

Pilot's allegations were a 'lie being spread as part of a larger conspiracy," alleged Raje on Thursday.

“Some people do not find peace without making false allegations. Many people have been conspiring against me, and spreading the lie that ‘they are in collusion’” the BJP leader remarked while speaking to reporters in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district, without, however, naming Pilot and Gehlot.

“How is it possible to collude with those whose ideologies and principles do not match with mine?” Raje asked.

Since 1998, Rajasthan has seen only two CMs: Gehlot (1998-2003, 2008-2013, 2018-) and Raje (2003-2008, 2013-2018). They are said to share a cordial relationship with each other.

The next assembly election in the state, meanwhile, is due in December.

What did Sachin Pilot say?

In recent days, the Congress's former state unit chief has been on a warpath against his own party's government and, in particular, the chief minister. On April 11, he observed a day-long hunger strike against the Congress regime's ‘inaction’ in cases of alleged corruption against the previous BJP regime.

“Our government should take action or else people will think there is a collusion (between Gehlot and Raje),” he had said on April 9 while announcing the fast, which was described by the grand old party as an ‘anti-party activity.’

Pilot and Gehlot have been at loggerheads since December 2018, when the latter was picked as CM, upsetting the former. Made deputy chief minister, Pilot led an unsuccessful rebellion in 2020; for his transgression, he was sacked as both deputy CM and Rajasthan Congress president.

(With PTI inputs)

