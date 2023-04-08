Vasundhara Raje slams Ashok Gehlot govt over Barmer case: ‘Shames humanity’

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday slammed the ruling Congress government over the death of a Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and set afire by a man in the state’s Barmer district. “No one is safe in Rajasthan, Dalits and women certainly are not”, Raje said, alleging the Ashok Gehlot government was covering up the incident.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice-President Vasundhara Raje.(ANI file photo)

“The case of a Dalit woman being raped and burnt to death with acid in Balotra (in Barmer) has once again made it clear that no one is safe in Rajasthan anymore. Dalits and women certainly not. Suppressing this episode which shames humanity for a single day clearly clarifies the condemnable and insensitive attitude of the government in Rajasthan,” she tweeted in Hindi, demanding strictest action against the culprits.

The 30-year-old victim, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed to her injuries late on Friday night at a government hospital in Jodhpur, the police said. Meanwhile, the accused in the incident, identified as Shakur Khan, who was absconding post the incident, has been nabbed, Nitesh Arya, Barmer’s additional superintendent of police confirmed to HT.

An FIR was filed by the victim's husband who alleged that on Thursday the accused broke into the house and raped his wife while he was away at work. He said hearing the cries of his wife, their neighbour attempted to rescue her but the accused managed to pour acid-like chemicals on her, set her on fire and escaped from the scene.

Raje’s comments came after a report surfaced that the police allegedly initially avoided FIR but it was lodged only after the case became critical. The police said they were informed of the incident at 3:30am but an FIR was lodged only in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 ( murder) 376 (punishment for rape ), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials familiar with the matter told HT.

