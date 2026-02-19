Weekend events you can’t miss in Jaipur (Feb 20-22)

What: Head to Lok Kala Sangam, a festival celebrating the vibrant folk arts of Rajasthan. The two-day event will bring together over 400 artists from the state’s three major folk-art hubs—Shekhawati, Dhundhari, and Braj—for a carefully curated showcase highlighting lesser-known traditions and the artisans who have preserved these art forms. Expect everything from gaalibaazi, a spirited question-and-answer jugalbandi on political and social issues, to vibrant dance traditions such as baam rasiya, mayur nritya, charkula, chakri nritya, and more. The festival will also feature exhibitions and craft showcases where artisans practicing miniature art, bandhani, and Rajasthani puppetry will display and sell their work.

When: February 20 and 21 (Friday and Saturday), 11 am

Where: Jawahar Kala Kendra

Entry: Free

Drawing from culture

What: Spend the day at Studio Damu, a Jaipur-based graphic design studio founded by designer Damini Rathore. The event invites visitors to explore graphic design through both contemporary and analogue approaches, with a special focus on hands-on creativity. Participants can also join a free workshop using found materials to create collages, an exercise designed to help people engage with design in a tactile, craft-driven way. Rathore, who brings 14 years of experience to her practice, will host an exhibition-cum-sale featuring quirky stationery, holographic stickers, tote bags, magnets, and other playful design merchandise. The evening will conclude with Songs of Creativity, a folk music performance in collaboration with the Jaipur Virasat Foundation.

When: February 21 (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Studio Damu

Entry: Free

Step up to new-age Bhangra

What: Groove to high-energy Punjabi beats as choreographers Balwinder Singh Dhillon and Harshitt Chawla, better known as Downtown Bhangra, bring their inimitable dance style to Jaipur for a special two-hour workshop. Rooted in the vibrant Punjabi folk dance form, the session promises a high-octane introduction to Bhangra, combining traditional steps with energetic choreography set to a diverse mix of Punjabi and non-Punjabi tracks.

Coming from modest beginnings, Dhillon rose to prominence after being noticed by singer Guru Randhawa, and the duo gained wider recognition with their electrifying appearance on India’s Got Talent Season 9. Whether you are a beginner looking to try Bhangra or a seasoned dancer, this workshop offers a chance to learn from two of the most exciting names in the scene today.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 5 pm

Where: Rock N Roll Pad

Entry: Prices start at Rs. 900

Laugh out loud with Manish Chaubey

What: Techie-turned-comedian Manish Chaubey will take the mic at Jaipur Comedy Club, inviting audiences to sit back and lighten up for an evening of witty humour. Hailing from a small village in Bihar, Chaubey brings a refreshing perspective to life in India’s big cities, often turning his own struggles of living in a metro city into hilarious observations. He jokes about the absurdities of urban life, from the stressful pace of city routines to the everyday chaos of traffic. Expect a set filled with clever insights, small-town honesty, and plenty of gags.

When: February 22 (Sunday), 7 pm

Where: Jaipur Comedy Club

Entry: Prices start at ₹299

Feel the beat with Arjun Rampal

What: Let your hair down for an unforgettable night at the city club Boss, as Bollywood actor, producer, and television host Arjun Rampal takes the turntables for a high-energy DJ set. Rampal has been making waves in the nightlife circuit, going viral for his remix of the hit FA9LA track from the film Dhurandhar at a Gurugram club, followed by an equally popular performance in Goa. Joining him will be DJs Vaibhav, Manish, and Zordan. Get ready to dance the night away to pulsating beats and seamless mixes.

When: February 21 (Saturday), 7.30 pm

Where: Boss, Gandhinagar

Entry: Start at ₹1,000