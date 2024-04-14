Woman paraded naked in Rajasthan’s Balotra; 8 detained

A 32-year-old married woman was allegedly paraded naked by around 10 people accusing her of engaging in an extra-marital affair at Samdari village in Rajasthan’s Balotra on Friday, said police. Police said they took a suo moto action after a video of the incident was spot on social media platforms on Saturday. (Representative Image)

Police have detained eight people, including two women, on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the survivor after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

According to police, “The woman was suddenly attacked by the group- all her neighbours- on the road when she was going somewhere on Friday. Later, they assaulted her and then also paraded her naked across the village,” said superintendent of police Kundan Kawaria.

A purported video of the incident on social media showed a group of three to four women dragging her naked on the road while another one pulled her hair and verbally abused her.

One of the accused was heard saying they would call the woman’s father and tell him about her extra-marital affair with another married man in the village.

“A few other people were also involved in the incident who were not visible in the video. We are also trying to identify the person who recorded the video,” said Kawaria.

Police took a suo moto action after the video was spot on social media platforms on Saturday. “We immediately approached the woman and made her file a formal first information report (FIR), following which we detained eight people,” the SP said.

A case was filed under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 498 (enticing or taking away a married woman), 354 A (punishment for a man who engages in unwelcome and explicit sexual behaviour), and 354B (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (recites or utters obscene song or words) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and also relevant sections of the IT Act.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, police have also formed a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of Siwana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Neeraj Sharma.

“The woman is also being given psychological counseling. We are questioning the accused about the reason for their attack. Further investigation is underway,” said the SP.