'Youth betrayed': BJP as Gehlot assures action after recruitment exam paper leak

As the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) second grade teacher recruitment exam paper was cancelled on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was done as a "precautionary measure to ensure that no injustice is done with any youth". Gehlot also assured strict punishment for those who are responsible for the leak. "Today, the general knowledge test for teacher recruitment has been cancelled as a precaution, so that no injustice is not done with any youth," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Rest of the exams will go on as per the schedule. The government will not tolerate injustice to any youth, and those responsible will face the harshest punishment," the Chief Minister further assured.

The government has made a strict law for transparency in recruitment examinations, he underlined, highlighting the role of gangs involved. "Unfortunately, gangs are spread across the country, as a result of which incidents like these happen in many states...", Gehlot added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A state government official speaking to the news agency ANI about the cancellation of Saturday’s exam said, “We received a box of GK question paper (of Teachers Exam) with our centre code on it. As the box was opened exam papers didn't have our centre code. We informed the district administration and were told that the paper has been cancelled.”

Meanwhile, the issue prompted political attacks too. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Rajasthan government, claiming that there were around 13 lakh students waiting to take the exam and that this was the state's 12th paper leak. Shehzad claimed that top Congress leaders in Rajasthan support the paper leak mafia, which is why government exam question papers are frequently leaked. He also said that despite claims by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the state ruled by the Congress has the highest rate of unemployment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Once again Paper leak in Rajasthan! RPSC 2nd grade teacher’s recruitment exam paper leaked- 13 Lakh aspirants were going to appear!! 12 papers leaked .. paper leak mafia being actively patronised by Congress in Rajasthan.. youth of Rajasthan betrayed again but Rahul silent!” Shahzad tweet read.

"Continuous paper outs of recruitment examinations in Rajasthan and no effective legal action against the main responsible for getting paper outs indicates that the Government of Rajasthan has succumbed to paper out gangs and mafias!" said Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Baniwal in response to the leak.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON