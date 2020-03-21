Janata Curfew: Traders, industrial bodies shut ops for three days in Ludhiana

cities

Leading the way in ensuring compliance with the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday, most of the traders and industrial associations in the city have decided to shut their shops and factories for three days starting March 22.

Many owners are of the view that businesses are important, but not more than human life. Shopkeepers said this way, they would be able to keep their workers as well as the customers safe from the infection as taking precautions is the only cure available at present.

The key city markets that would remain closed for three days (till March 24) include those in Ghumar Mandi, Mall Road, Aarti Chowk, National Road and Manna Singh Nagar areas.

Shopkeepers’ Welfare Association has also decided to shut operations at Mall Road and Ghumar Mandi areas. The Model Town Market, however, would remain closed only on Sunday.

Punjab Cloth Merchants’ Association secretary and Ludhiana Cloth Merchants’ body president Sanjay Kalamandir said they were already taking required precautions, but considering the gravity of the situation and for the safety of their workers and customers, their association has decided to shut the operations for three days starting from Sunday.

Next action plan would be chalked out in the next meeting in a few days, he added.

The industrial bodies which will be shutting their operations include Bahadurke Road Textile and Knitwear Association, Knitwear and Textile Club, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association, Dhandari Industry Welfare Association and Chamber of Industrial and Commercial undertakings (CICU) among others.

While the Bahadurke Road Textile and Knitwear Association has decided to keep the industry shut for coming three days starting from Sunday, the knitwear club will keep their establishments closed for a week.

President of Knitwear and Textile Club, Vinod Thapar, said they have issued a circular regarding the same. “PM Modi has taken a good decision which would help in containing this virus,” he added.

Members of Association of Computer Entrepreneurs and Punjab Computer Traders’ Association, meanwhile, implemented the shutdown from Saturday, which would remain in effect till March 23.

President of Punjab Computer Traders Association Gurpreet Singh said they have closed their shops till March 23 and the decision about whether to open the shops or not would be taken in a meeting on Monday.

No Sunday Special Markets

Amid mounting concerns over coronavirus outbreak, the associations of main city markets has decided that Sunday markets at Chaura Bazaar, Akalgarh and AC markets would not be held.

President of Chaura Bazaar Shopkeepers’ Association and chairman of Akal Market Shopkeepers’ body, Arvinder Singh Tony, said these markets witness a huge footfall of visitors, especially on Sundays. “Keeping in mind the rising threat of coronavirus, we have decided to keep the shops shut,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Ludhiana Rehri Fadi Union have lifted their protest from Jagraon Bridge, which they had been holding against the anti-encroachment drives by the Ludhiana municipal corporation and police.

President of the association said the protest has been lifted due to coronavirus threat, besides the fact that the MC has announced to provide temporary vending zones to vendors. We will again stage a protest if the MC fails to provide the vending zones by March 31, he added.

