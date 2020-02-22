JAT QUOTA: Malik threatens to launch stir in April if demands not met

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 22:22 IST

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik on Saturday threatened to launch an agitation in April if the BJP-JJP government in Haryana will not accept their demands by March 31.

He reiterated the AIJASS demands for release of Jat youths languishing in jails in connection with the violence during 2016 quota stir and reservation to Jats and five other communities under the other backward class (OBC) category in government jobs and educational institutions.

Malik was addressing a ‘Balidan Diwas’ rally at Lath- Joli village in Gohana subdivision of Sonepat district to pay tributes to the youths who lost their lives during the Jat agitation so far.

“If the government will not accept our demands, we will hold panchayats against BJP and JJP MLAs in their respective assembly constituencies. We will also hold similar meetings against independent legislators who have supported the BJP government in the state. We will apprise the people about their local MLAs’ stand on the reservation issue,” he added.

Malik said that the BJP government had agreed to withdraw all cases against Jat youths in connection with the 2016 agitation, but it has failed to fulfil its promise.

“The BJP-JJP coalition government should bring a Jat reservation bill again in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and to ensure quota to Jats and five other communities in government jobs and educational institutions,” he added.

Malik said that they will give memorandums to all MPs belonging to Jat community from various states, urging them to raise the demand for reservation for the community in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

“We want to tell the government that our community had shown its strength in the past and they can show it in the future too. The government is also not providing jobs to the next of kin of the youths killed in 2016 February agitation,” he said.

He added that AIJASS has so far interacted with over 60 MLAs and apprised them about its pending demands.

“Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala had assured us that they will accept our demands. They should now keep their promise,” Malik said.