Jharkhand high court rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM's wife

Jharkhand high court rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM’s wife

Patiala Congress MP Preneet Kaur was duped of Rs 23 lakh in a cyber fraud case last year

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:05 IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his wife Preneet Kaur, who is the Congress MP from Patiala.
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his wife Preneet Kaur, who is the Congress MP from Patiala.(HT file photo)
         

Ranchi: The Jharkhand high court has rejected the bail plea of the man accused of duping Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur in a cyber fraud case last year.

The Congress MP was duped of Rs 23 lakh.

After hearing the arguments on Wednesday, Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay rejected the bail plea of the accused, Afsar Ali.

Public prosecutor Shailendra Tiwari told the court that the accused was an inter-state cyber criminal, who has been involved in several such incidents. Therefore, his bail plea be rejected.

